Frank W. Barker
Age 87, of Uhrichsville, died early Friday, June 19, 2020, in the Inn at Northwood Village at Dover following a period of declining health. Born at Randolph, Ohio on December 25, 1932, Frank was one of nine children born to the late Margaret Holloway. He was a graduate of the former Dennison High School. He entered into the United States Navy and served his country during the Korean War. Frank proudly served the City of Uhrichsville as a member of the Police Department for nearly three decades with the last 16 years of his career serving as the Chief of Police. It was during that time that he earned an Associate Degree from Kent State University at Tuscarawas. After his retirement, Frank worked as an independent truck driver until his eyesight failed. He was a longtime member of the Mt. Bethel Community Chapel, the FOP and the BPOE. He is a 33rd Degree Mason and served as the Past Master of the Mystic Tie Lodge.
He is survived by his wife, the former Shirley Maxwell; their children, James (Sally) Barker of Gnadenhutten and Cheryl L. (Nile) Vickers of Tuscarawas; his grandchildren, Erin Salin of South Carolina, Katie Barker of North Carolina, Erica Barker of New Philadelphia, Ashley (Jeffrey) Walker of Hawaii, Adam (Lexie) Tulak of Dover and Quinton Vickers of Tuscarawas. Completing the family are three siblings, June Rinker, Delores (Richard) Patterson and Harry Barker; two great-granddaughters, three great-grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his mother, Frank was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Barker and five siblings Jim, Evelyn, Virginia, Marge and Robert.
In keeping with Frank's wishes there will be no public visitation or services. Cremation care will be conducted by Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory. Private burial in Union Cemetery at Uhrichsville will take place. Memorial contributions in Frank's name may be directed to Crossroads Hospice 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685 or to Mt. Bethel Community Chapel c/o Janet Hanlon, 104 Boyce Drive, Bowerston, OH 44695. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Frank by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 21, 2020.