Franklin Fred Priceof New Philadelphia, fondly known as "Frank", passed away suddenly on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the age of 84 after several months of illness. Born in Montrose, W.Va., on June 13, 1935 to the late Fred and Alma (nee Skidmore) Price, Frank's family later relocated to Mineral City, Ohio where he and his siblings were raised. He graduated from Mineral City High School in 1953 where he excelled in band, choir, baseball and basketball and met his future wife, the late Ruth Ann Crone (d.1996) to whom he was married for 42 years and raised three children. He started his career at Republic Steel in Canton Ohio but was laid off and began a 40+ years with the FW Woolworth Company. At Woolworths, Frank found his true calling and was quickly promoted through the management ranks and relocated to larger stores in Canton, Akron, Toledo, Detroit and Cleveland. He was promoted to District Manager for Cleveland, Akron then Chicago where he was responsible for management, sales and profits at dozens of stores in Ohio and Illinois. Almost like clockwork every two years he received another promotion and was transferred to another job which required his family to pull up roots and relocate to a new city. His final move was to the store in the great white north (Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan) where he helped to wind-down the giant retailer's historic franchise.After retiring from Woolworth, Frank returned to Ohio where he spent his time and efforts applying his knowledge of management and sales to various endeavors, including the Church of the Holy Trinity, Zoar Community Association, Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), Wheels of Hope and the Mineral City Historical Society. Frank was a born leader that everyone looked up to. He dove into volunteer work leading church fund raisers, casino nights, sales of food and drinks at local fairs, organized golf outings and ran the annual pancake breakfast fly-ins at the New Philadelphia Airport. In his spare time Frank enjoyed delivering Class B motor homes, cement mixers, boom trucks and other exotic vehicles including the world-famous Kahn's Hot Dog R.V. all over the country, including Alaska. With his surviving wife Edith, Frank loved to travel the world. Their adventures included ocean tours across the Atlantic, riverboat cruises in Europe, China, South America, Australia and Scandinavia. He also had many hobbies including piloting airplanes, woodworking and previously owned a 40-acre hobby farm with his late wife Ruth in Pearl, Ohio. He enjoyed sporting events including the Browns, Indians, Cavs games and attended the 2016 World Series and the Indianapolis 500 with his son Fred, and trips to the beach with his extended family.Frank was a deeply religious person and was devoted to his Church Family at Holy Trinity where he had many friends. He traveled to Tanzania twice to support Christian ministries in Africa. He also spent a lifetime with his first wife Ruth raising and caring for his special needs son Mark. He made sure Marks life was as normal as possible, taking him on vacation to the Outer Banks, Hershey Park and helping him live as independently as possible. He and Mark even started a small business filling gumball machines with candies and treats at local establishments in order to spend additional time with him. Frank led a full life of family, faith and giving back to those in need. He was a great story teller and will be missed by all that loved him. Frank is an example to us all of what can be done during our brief time here on earth by a little old boy from Montrose, W.Va.He is survived by his wife of over 20 years, Edith (nee McNeeley) Price of New Philadelphia, Ohio; three sisters, Joyce (Jack) Moore of Mineral City, Ohio, Becky Price of Dover, Ohio, and Julie (Steve) Hoagland of Dover, Ohio; three children, Fred (Sheila) Price of Peninsula, Ohio, Mark Price of Uhrichsville, Ohio, and Nancy (Mark) Arrington of Las Vegas, Nev; six grand-children, Craig (Alexis) Jones of Los Angeles, Calif., Sarah (Geno) Williams of El Cajon, Calif., Kathryn (John) Dean of Boston Heights, Ohio, and Jessica (Erik) Samuelson of Brooklyn, N.Y., Ryan (Allison) Harding of Columbus, Ohio and Eric (Katie) Harding of Macedonia, Ohio; and eight great-grandchildren, Taylee, Kaden, Ellerie, Ryleigh, Malachi, Genevieve, Madeleine and Jameson. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Ruth and two brothers, Ben (Trish) and Richard.Due to the current restrictions, the celebration of Frank's life will be postponed until Saturday, June 27, 2020. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to The Church of the Holy Trinity in Zoar. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's website.Lebold-Smith330-874-3113