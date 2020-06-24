Franklin Fred Priceof New Philadelphia, fondly known as "Frank", passed away suddenly on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the age of 84 after several months of illness.A celebration of Frank's life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at The Church of the Holy Trinity in Zoar. Public visitation will be at the church from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Sandy Township.The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Church of the Holy Trinity in Zoar. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's website.Lebold-Smith330-874-3113