FRANKLIN FRED PRICE
Franklin Fred Price

of New Philadelphia, fondly known as "Frank", passed away suddenly on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the age of 84 after several months of illness.

A celebration of Frank's life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at The Church of the Holy Trinity in Zoar. Public visitation will be at the church from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Sandy Township.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Church of the Holy Trinity in Zoar. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's website.

Lebold-Smith

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
The Church of the Holy Trinity
JUN
27
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
The Church of the Holy Trinity
Funeral services provided by
Lebold-Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
