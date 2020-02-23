Home

Fred Elmer Linard

Fred Elmer Linard Obituary
Fred Elmer Linard 1926-2019

passed into eternity on December 25, 2019, at his home in Rosamond, California surrounded by loving family. He entered this world in Tuscarawas, Ohio on June 26, 1926, as the fourth child of Fred and Martha (Mae) Linard. Fred met his future wife Norma Jean Hammersley, at Port Washington High School when she was thirteen and he was fifteen years old. They were married on September 4, 1948, and together they had five children.

Fred is survived by his five children and six grandchildren. His wishes were to be cremated and to have no funeral services.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 23, 2020
