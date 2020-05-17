Fred Joseph Bornhorst
89, died peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020 in his life-long home in New Philadelphia. A son of the late Phillip Bornhorst and Marjorie Schwark, Fred was born September 17, 1930 in Clairton, Pennsylvania. Fred graduated from St. Mary's High School, in St. Mary's, Ohio, in 1948. He then served in the United States Army during the Korean War. On January 12, 1957, he married the former Barbara Jones and the couple raised two children. A true gentleman, Fred was retired from the United States Postal Service and he also drove school bus for New Philadelphia City Schools for many years. He was a farmer at heart, who loved to garden and still enjoyed the sound of an old tractor. Above all, Fred's greatest joy was spending time with his family. Fred was a member of the First United Methodist Church at New Philadelphia where he and Barbara first met in Sunday School class. He was also a member of NARFE. He and Barbara followed NASCAR races for many years. Later they became familiar faces at Motocross tracks across the state, supporting their grandsons they adored and helped to raise.
Fred will be sadly missed by his loving family which includes his wife, Barbara; son, John (Patti) Bornhorst, daughter, Sandra Bornhorst and his grandsons, Jacob and Josef (fiancé, Nicole Himes) Bornhorst all of New Philadelphia. He is also survived by many extended family members.
In keeping with Fred's wishes, there will be no calling hours and a private graveside service will be held in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Fred by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Fred's memory to the First United Methodist Church, 201 West High Avenue, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
89, died peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020 in his life-long home in New Philadelphia. A son of the late Phillip Bornhorst and Marjorie Schwark, Fred was born September 17, 1930 in Clairton, Pennsylvania. Fred graduated from St. Mary's High School, in St. Mary's, Ohio, in 1948. He then served in the United States Army during the Korean War. On January 12, 1957, he married the former Barbara Jones and the couple raised two children. A true gentleman, Fred was retired from the United States Postal Service and he also drove school bus for New Philadelphia City Schools for many years. He was a farmer at heart, who loved to garden and still enjoyed the sound of an old tractor. Above all, Fred's greatest joy was spending time with his family. Fred was a member of the First United Methodist Church at New Philadelphia where he and Barbara first met in Sunday School class. He was also a member of NARFE. He and Barbara followed NASCAR races for many years. Later they became familiar faces at Motocross tracks across the state, supporting their grandsons they adored and helped to raise.
Fred will be sadly missed by his loving family which includes his wife, Barbara; son, John (Patti) Bornhorst, daughter, Sandra Bornhorst and his grandsons, Jacob and Josef (fiancé, Nicole Himes) Bornhorst all of New Philadelphia. He is also survived by many extended family members.
In keeping with Fred's wishes, there will be no calling hours and a private graveside service will be held in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Fred by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Fred's memory to the First United Methodist Church, 201 West High Avenue, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 17, 2020.