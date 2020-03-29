|
|
Fred Memmelaar
80, of New Philadelphia, went to be with the Lord and reunited with his wife, Sally, on March 27, 2020. He was born April 23, 1939, in Franklin Lakes, NJ, the son of the late John Memmelaar and Claire Dale. After moving to Goshen, NY, he spent his childhood years helping his father on Arcadia Farms with his eight brothers and one sister. Fred graduated from Goshen High School in 1958 and went on to attend the University of Wyoming on a ROTC Football Scholarship. He played center and linebacker for the Cowboys while being named all-conference three times in addition to playing on Bob Devaney's 1958 Sun Bowl Team. Fred earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Industrial Arts and he was commissioned as a Lieutenant with the United States Army. After college, Fred moved to Alexandria, Virginia, where he worked at the Pentagon as a Military Police Officer. While in Virginia, he met the love of his life Sally Paisley and they married July 6, 1963. Fred began his teaching career at Prince George County Schools in Maryland and later he and wife Sally moved to Ohio in 1968 to raise their young children.
Fred (also known as "SAP") taught for many years at New Philadelphia High School as an Industrial Arts and Driver's Education teacher. He also coached football, was advisor for the Red and Black Pack, and started the QT's Dance team. In 1982, Fred began his career as the Athletic Director and was inducted into the Athletic Administrator Hall of Fame in 2010. When Fred retired from New Philadelphia in 1992, he began working for the East Central Ohio Educational Service Center as the Attendance Officer. He worked for many different school districts over the course of his extended career most recently working for Buckeye Career Center and Tusky Valley School District until his recent stroke. He loved helping the kids and working with the staff at these schools. They were his second family. Fred enjoyed mowing his yard, gardening, fishing, and football. He liked to plow snow in the winter to the benefit of many neighbors. He loved his family and grandkids. Fred was proud of all of them.
Fred is survived by two daughters, Kim (Tom) Nowak of Brecksville and Kelly (Tim) Fortney of Coshocton; a son, Ryan (Nikki) Memmelaar of Delaware; eight grandchildren: Samantha, Derrick and Danielle Nowak, Casey and Jake Fortney, Max, Nicholas and Josh Memmelaar; a brother, Herman (Judy) Memmelaar of Caldwell, Idaho; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Bernadette Memmelaar of Goshen, NY, Carolyn Memmelaar of Middletown, NY, Sandra Memmelaar of Goshen, NY, Karen Memmelaar of North Platte, Nebraska, Don Henry of Campbell Hall, NY, Dave and Sue Uebel of Dover, Terry and Charlotte Paisley of Dover. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Sally; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Evelyn Paisley; step father-in-law, Francis Carlisle; brother, Jack and sister-in-law, Betty Memmelaar; brother, Dale and sister-in-law, Peg Memmelaar; brothers, Bernard, Al, Martin, Sherm and Cadwell Memmelaar; sister, Mildred Henry; brother-in-law, Jack and sister-in-law, June Paisley.
A private family graveside service will be held with Pastor Dave Wing officiating. As calling hours are not possible at this time, the family requests that you share stories, fond memories or remembrances of Fred by posting on the funeral home's website, www.GeibCares.com. They look forward to reading your tributes and gathering with all those who knew and loved Fred at a later date during a public celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either the Loving Heart Foundation (Backpack for Kids) c/o Eric McGovern, 10625 Laurens Drive N.E., Bolivar, Ohio 44612 or Buckeye Career Center's Principal's Fund, c/o Buckeye Career Center, 545 University Drive N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663; where funds will be used to assist students with basic needs. Donations can also be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 29, 2020