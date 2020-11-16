1/1
Freda K. Armbrust
1940 - 2020
Freda K. Armbrust

80, of Baltic, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at her home following a short period of declining health. She was born in Baltic on March 3, 1940 to the late Warren H. and Beulah B. (Bents) Fender; and married Paul E. Armbrust on December 29, 1956. He survives. She was a homemaker and enjoyed NASCAR.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Gwen (Joe) Guisinger and Darrell (Cindy) Armbrust both of Baltic and Todd (Lisa) Armbrust of Campobello, South Carolina; grandchildren: Dawn (Tim) LeMay, Heath Guisinger, and Eric Armbrust all of Baltic; a great granddaughter, Faith LeMay of Baltic; a step-grandson, Nick Goodman of California; and two sisters Joyce Kaser and Virginia Wyer both of New Philadelphia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Arthur Fender and Paul Fender; and a sister, Nadine Regula.

Private family services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with Pastor Kraig Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery in Baltic. Public visitation will be held Wednesday from 11 A.M.-12 P.M. at the funeral home prior to the services with Masks being required and social distancing being observed. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., Nw Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
NOV
18
Service
12:00 PM
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
