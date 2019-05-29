|
Frederick W. Reichman
86, of New Philadelphia, passed away in his home on Monday, May 27, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family. Born June 13, 1932 in Fry's Valley, he was the son of the late Parker Earl and Caroline Anna (Gruenig) Reichman. Fred is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce A. (Bartholomew) Reichman whom he married on Feb. 14, 1954; daughter, Brenda (David) Everett of Gnadenhutten; son, Rick (Karen) Reichman of Uhrichsville; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; nine step great-grandchildren; sisters, Etta (Tom) Grimm, Rose (Alan) Walters, and Kay (Jim) Grimm; brother-in-law, Ron Mahaffey; numerous nieces and nephews; and his dear canine companion, Zoe. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia S. Reichman; sons, Frederick A. and Robin D. Reichman; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Caroline and Ed Reese, Ruby and Paul Hogue, Thelma and Bob Case, Grace Mahaffey, and Verna and Elm Garabrandt.
After attending Tuscarawas-Warwick High School, Fred worked from an early age in a local coal mine. Later, he worked at numerous construction companies as a heavy equipment operator through O.O.E. Local 18, until his retirement on July 1, 1994. He was an avid hunter, gardener, and fisherman. He attended Bethel Worship Center in Uhrichsville where he was very active in the church.
Services, officiated by Pastor John Stevenson, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 3, at Bethel Worship Center. His family will receive callers at the church beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, before the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Worship Center and Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 29, 2019