Fredric Dale Turner
age 86, of New Philadelphia, died late Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, while in the care of Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia. Born in the family's New Philadelphia home on Feb. 4, 1934, Fred was a son of the late Oran N. and Glenda A. Kraus Turner. He was a graduate of New Philadelphia High School and entered into the United States Army on Sept. 8, 1954. During his service, he was stationed in Alaska and honorably discharged on Aug. 29, 1957. While serving his country, Fred married the love of his life, the former Beverly Edwards. The couple wed on Nov. 10, 1956, in the First United Church of Christ and were blessed with two children. Following 51 years of marriage, Bev preceded Fred in death on Sept. 18, 2008. Professionally, Fred was employed as an Engineer with the former Warner and Swasey Company (Gradall) at New Philadelphia for 40 years. He was a 32nd Degree Mason with the New Philadelphia Lodge 177 and a longtime member of the New Philadelphia B.P.O.E. Lodge 155. Fred also held life memberships with the Tusco Rifle Club and the NRA. In his free time, Fred enjoyed trap shooting, photography, and woodworking.
He will be deeply missed by his children, Todd (Jamie) Turner of Portage Lakes and Anna (Brian) Barkley of Uhrichsville; his granddaughter, Rachel Barkley of Bolivar, Ohio; a step granddaughter, Makayla Franklin of Portage Lakes and a brother, Frank (Barbara) Turner of North Canton.
The family will greet guests on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia where Pastor Brian Flood will lead a service celebrating Fred's life in the funeral home's chapel at 11 AM. Burial, with military honors, will follow in the Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. Memorial contributions in Fred's name may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Fred by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
.