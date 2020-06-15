Freeman A. Miller



76, of 2251 TR 165, Sugarcreek passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Community Hospice Truman House following a brief illness. He was born on September 28, 1943 to the late Ammon and Lizzie L. (Wingard) Miller in Lagrange, Ind. He married Anna L. Hochstetler on May 30, 1968. She passed away on November 21, 2015. Freeman was a retired farmer and worked at the Farmerstown Sale Barn. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.



Surviving are seven children, Ferman (Denise) Miller of Bolivar, David Lee (Laura) Miller of Dundee, Regina (Aden) Burkholder of Baltic, Christina (David) Miller of Dundee, Doris (Levi) Yoder of the home, Ina (Leroy) Hershberger of Millersburg, and Sharon (Myron) Miller of Sugarcreek; 26 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; 22 step great-grandchildren; a brother, Perry (Alice) Miller of Wis.; two sisters, Elizabeth Yoder and Anna Marie (Ura) Hochstetler both of Ind.; and a step sister-in-law, Erma Troyer. Preceding him in death are his parents; his wife, Anna; a sister, Wilma Viola Troyer of Ind.; and two brothers-in-law, Glen Yoder and Wayne Troyer of Ind.



Funeral services will be held at the home on Tuesday, June 16 at 9:00 a.m. with Bishop Abe Raber Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery in Mechanic Twp. Friends may call anytime after 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. A special thanks to Community Hospice for their care during this time.



Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH



330-893-2273



