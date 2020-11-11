Freeman "Butch" Nelson
age 81, of New Philadelphia, died following a sudden illness, early Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Cleveland Clinic Hospital at Cleveland. Born at Balkan, Ky., on March 25, 1939, Butch was a son of the late Arnold and Hazel Wilder Nelson. Following his graduation from high school, Butch entered into the United States Navy where he was stationed at Long Beach, Calif., and assigned to the Naval Destroyer USS McGinty. Aboard ship, Butch served as a Radio Operator. Upon his honorable discharge, Butch furthered his education at Eastern Michigan University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in 1970. After he began his long career in the education field, Butch returned to school and obtained a Master of Arts Degree from Central Michigan University in 1973. For many years after, Butch taught high school English and History and served as a football coach not only in Michigan but in Clyde, Ohio and at the former Jewett-Scio Schools. He also served as a football coach at Heidelberg University at Tiffin, Ohio for a handful of years. In 2002, Butch retired from education and began working for his father-in-law's company, Ben Cookson Construction, Inc.
His biggest passion in life was football and loved following all sports. He was a die-hard fan of the Detroit Tigers and faithfully followed the University of Kentucky football and basketball programs. He was an active member and Past Master of the Monticello Masonic Lodge #244 at Clyde, Ohio and a member of the New Philadelphia B.P.O.E. #510 Elks Lodge. He was also a member of the Tuscarawas County Gun Club and a Volunteer Usher for the PAC at Kent State Tuscarawas.
He is survived by his wife, the former Marsha Cookson whom he married in 1975; his daughters, Lisa Jackson and Kristen (David) DeSantis; six grandchildren, A.J., Brendan, Jordan, Trey, Brady, and Isabella; his siblings, Annette, Bonita, Liz, Jimmy and Glenn; his mother-in-law, Eunice Cookson, and a sister-in-law, Gloria James as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by his siblings, Orv and Helen; his father-in-law, Benjamin Cookson, Jr. and his brother-in-law, Benjamin Cookson, III.
Private family services will be held in the Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia is handling arrangements. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Butch by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
