1/1
Freeman "Butch" Nelson
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Freeman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Freeman "Butch" Nelson

age 81, of New Philadelphia, died following a sudden illness, early Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Cleveland Clinic Hospital at Cleveland. Born at Balkan, Ky., on March 25, 1939, Butch was a son of the late Arnold and Hazel Wilder Nelson. Following his graduation from high school, Butch entered into the United States Navy where he was stationed at Long Beach, Calif., and assigned to the Naval Destroyer USS McGinty. Aboard ship, Butch served as a Radio Operator. Upon his honorable discharge, Butch furthered his education at Eastern Michigan University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in 1970. After he began his long career in the education field, Butch returned to school and obtained a Master of Arts Degree from Central Michigan University in 1973. For many years after, Butch taught high school English and History and served as a football coach not only in Michigan but in Clyde, Ohio and at the former Jewett-Scio Schools. He also served as a football coach at Heidelberg University at Tiffin, Ohio for a handful of years. In 2002, Butch retired from education and began working for his father-in-law's company, Ben Cookson Construction, Inc.

His biggest passion in life was football and loved following all sports. He was a die-hard fan of the Detroit Tigers and faithfully followed the University of Kentucky football and basketball programs. He was an active member and Past Master of the Monticello Masonic Lodge #244 at Clyde, Ohio and a member of the New Philadelphia B.P.O.E. #510 Elks Lodge. He was also a member of the Tuscarawas County Gun Club and a Volunteer Usher for the PAC at Kent State Tuscarawas.

He is survived by his wife, the former Marsha Cookson whom he married in 1975; his daughters, Lisa Jackson and Kristen (David) DeSantis; six grandchildren, A.J., Brendan, Jordan, Trey, Brady, and Isabella; his siblings, Annette, Bonita, Liz, Jimmy and Glenn; his mother-in-law, Eunice Cookson, and a sister-in-law, Gloria James as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by his siblings, Orv and Helen; his father-in-law, Benjamin Cookson, Jr. and his brother-in-law, Benjamin Cookson, III.

Private family services will be held in the Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia is handling arrangements. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Butch by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved