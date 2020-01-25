Home

Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home
7345 Roswell Rd Sw
Sherrodsville, OH 44675
(740) 269-9225
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home
7345 Roswell Rd Sw
Sherrodsville, OH
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home
7345 Roswell Rd Sw
Sherrodsville, OH
G. JEAN FRENCH


1927 - 2020
G. JEAN FRENCH Obituary
G. Jean French

age 92, a longtime resident of Dennison, Ohio, died early Friday morning, January 24, 2020 in the Claymont Health and Rehabilitation Center at Uhrichsville, Ohio, following a period of declining health. She was born November 23, 1927 in Uhrichsville, and was the daughter of the late Clarence Granfell and (Helen) Gladys Chaney Gardner. Her husband, William F. French, whom she married November 23, 1949, died on August 8, 1996. She retired as the owner of the former French Beauty Shop, a popular beauty salon that she operated out of her home on North Second Street in Dennison for nearly 50 years. She was a 1945 graduate of the former Uhrichsville High School and a long time member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tuscarawas, Ohio. She spent her free time reading and watching television with her brother ... "Dancing with the Stars" and N.C.I.S were among her favorites. She was always very fond of feeding and watching birds and had a pet cockatiel named "Joey" for many years. Upon her retirement, she sold her home and moved to an apartment on the south side of New Philadelphia where she and her brother James R. "Dick" Gardner shared a residence for over 11 years until infirmities brought and end to the arrangement. Dick Gardner subsequently passed away on August 21, 2019. An astute businesswoman, she was extremely dedicated to her beauty salon clients.

She is survived by a daughter, Mrs. Virginia M. "Ginger" (Marion) Pfister of Sun City Center, Florida, a step-granddaughter, Mrs. Tracie (Scott) Morris of Bradley, South Carolina and their three daughters and their families, a step-grandson, Scott (Cynthia) Pfister of Lusby, Maryland and their children and families, and six step-great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Gary L. (Karen) Gardner, Sr. of Dellroy, OH, Mrs. Mary L. (Don) Whitley of Naples, Fla., James D. (Valerie) Gardner of Sherrodsville, OH, Janet S. Gilbert (Companion Michael Phelps) of Kimbolton, OH, Mrs. Kim (Devon) Bertoni of Zoar, Robert B. (Tammy) French of Midvale, OH, and their children, Dr. Debbie French of Wake Forest, North Carolina, a special sister-in-law, Karen French of East Sparta, OH, a special great-nephew, Wally "Chip" (Rachel) Hines, IV of Uhrichsville and their children.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Pastor Jeremy Hollingshead officiating. Private interment will be scheduled at a later date in the Union Cemetery at Uhrichsville. Calling hours will be observed on hour prior to services in the funeral home on Sunday. Contributions in Jean's memory may be made to the St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 215 Church Street, P.O. Box #336, Tuscarawas, Ohio 44682 or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. To leave an online condolence message, please visit the funeral home website.

Baxter-Gardner

(740)-269-9225

www.baxtergardner.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 25, 2020
