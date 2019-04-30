|
Gail Franklin Robinson
83, of West Lafayette passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Lafayette Pointe Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born September 8, 1935 in Tuscarawas Co. to the late Harry and Mable (Pope) Robinson. He was a 1954 Newcomerstown High School graduate. He retired from Polyflex in Baltic. He loved to mow, fish, hunt, and puzzle books. On December 5, 1970, he married Linda Kay (Laisure) Robinson who passed away on November 3, 2017.
He is survived by his three sons, Eddie Joe (Flora) Robinson of Fresno, Joey Todd (Sue) Robinson of Stonecreek, Harry Benjamin (Diane) Robinson of Port Washington; his daughter, Julie Marie Robinson of the home; his dog, Angel Baby; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Norma Schlupp of Newcomerstown. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Robinson; a son, Gregory Robinson; his siblings, May, Dean, Dick, Mary Alice and Chet Robinson, and Vera Heifner.
Services will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Addy Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Jones officiating. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Interim
HealthCare of Coshocton, 420 Downtowner Plaza, Coshocton, OH 43812. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com
