Home

POWERED BY

Services
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
(740) 498-8111
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GAIL ROBINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GAIL FRANKLIN ROBINSON


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
GAIL FRANKLIN ROBINSON Obituary
Gail Franklin Robinson

83, of West Lafayette passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Lafayette Pointe Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born September 8, 1935 in Tuscarawas Co. to the late Harry and Mable (Pope) Robinson. He was a 1954 Newcomerstown High School graduate. He retired from Polyflex in Baltic. He loved to mow, fish, hunt, and puzzle books. On December 5, 1970, he married Linda Kay (Laisure) Robinson who passed away on November 3, 2017.

He is survived by his three sons, Eddie Joe (Flora) Robinson of Fresno, Joey Todd (Sue) Robinson of Stonecreek, Harry Benjamin (Diane) Robinson of Port Washington; his daughter, Julie Marie Robinson of the home; his dog, Angel Baby; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Norma Schlupp of Newcomerstown. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Robinson; a son, Gregory Robinson; his siblings, May, Dean, Dick, Mary Alice and Chet Robinson, and Vera Heifner.

Services will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Addy Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Jones officiating. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Interim

HealthCare of Coshocton, 420 Downtowner Plaza, Coshocton, OH 43812. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com

Addy, (740) 498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now