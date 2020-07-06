Garett Lane RiceAge 21, of Bowerston, Ohio, died Thursday evening, July 2, 2020 in the J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital at Morgantown, W.Va. He was currently employed as a Field Laborer for Filtrexx International at Dover, Ohio.He was born February 27, 1999 in Canton, Ohio and was the son of Richard Lane Rice Jr. and Amy Lee Moffat Rice of Scio, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Linwood "Lou" Moneymaker. In addition to his parents Richard and Amy Rice, he is survived by his sister, Gabby Rice and his brother, Evan Rice, both of Scio; maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Cheryl Moffat of Sherrodsville, Ohio; paternal grandparents, Mariann Moneymaker of Uhrichsville, Ohio and Richard and Debbie Rice, Sr. of Scio, Ohio; and his fiancée, Alexis Lambert of Bowerston and his unborn son, Lincoln Garett Rice.Much of Garett's life has revolved around his love for football. He began playing football as a participant in the local Pee-Wee Football Leagues, played through junior high school and was a four-year starter for his beloved Conotton Valley Rockets. He also played for one year for the Muskingum University Fighting Muskies. He was a 2017 graduate of Conotton Valley High School. Garett was a very social young man with a contagious smile, goofy laugh, and a welcoming demeanor. He was an enthusiastic outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping, and had a genuine love and respect for animals. He was particularly fond of country-western music. He shared a very special relationship with his siblings, Gabby and Evan and always made time for adventures with them in his life. He was also fortunate to share close, meaningful relationships with his parents, grandparents, and best friends that referred to each other as brothers. Garett made sure he never left a conversation without saying he loved you. It could be said that he was a legend in his own mind.Funeral services will be conducted 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020 on the playing surface of the Conotton Valley High School Football Stadium with family friend Jim Manbeck officiating. Public calling hours will be held Tuesday, from 5:00 p.m. until time of services at 8:00 p.m. at the football stadium. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. Contributions in Garett's memory may be made to a fund that has been established for his unborn son, Lincoln, at the Unified Bank, P.O. Box #222, Sherrodsville, OH 44675. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.Baxter-Gardner(740) 269-9225