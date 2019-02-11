Home

Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue Ext Nw
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-5506
GARRY LEE DANIELS


GARRY LEE DANIELS Obituary
Garry Lee Daniels

69, of Dover, passed away peacefully in his home under the care of Community Hospice on February 9, 2019 after many years of declining health. Born in East Sparta on February 18, 1949, he was the son of the late Raymond Luther and Ruth Rosabelle (Stocker) Daniels. After completing his formal education, Garry served his country in the United States Army. He was an employee of Central States Can prior to owning and operating GL Trucking. Garry was a talented woodworker and metalworker, in addition to his skills and knowledge as a mechanic.

On November 19, 1978, he married the love of his life, Virginia, who survives. He will also be deeply missed by his son, Garry R. (Kimberly) Daniels; his daughter, Dawn (Matt) Frizzell; his step-daughters, Bobbi (Gary) Briggs, Shari (Frank) Bugaj, and Ginger (Kelly) Canfield; his brother, Ray Daniels; sister-in-law, Trudy Daniels; grandchildren, Breanna, Brooke, Grace, Alyvia, Savanna, Jess, Samantha, Sabrina, and Charles; great-grandchildren, Max, Kaylie, Alana, Derek, Weslee, and one expected great-grandson; in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. Garry was preceded in passing by his parents; and three brothers, Jim, Cliff, and Bruce.

No visitation or services are scheduled. Garry will be cared for through Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory with inurnment taking place at a later date in Ridgecrest Memory Garden. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 11, 2019
