|
|
Garry E. Renicker
age 58. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Carrabine) of 32 years; loving father of David (deceased), Tommy, Danny (deceased), Amy and Tyler; dearest son of Emerson and Carol (nee Herman, deceased) and Barb; dear brother of Greg (Michelle) and Jeff (Becky); uncle and friend of many. Garry had a longtime commitment and involvement with The Boy Scouts of America.
Friends received from 1-4 PM SUNDAY, NOV. 24, 2019 at GOLUBSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5986 RIDGE RD., PARMA. In lieu of flowers memorials to Hunter's Hope, P.O. Box 643 Orchard Park, NY 14127.
www.huntershope.org
Golubski Funeral Home,
(440)886-0200
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 23, 2019