Gary D. Fockler
81, of New Philadelphia died July 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born March 24, 1938 in New Philadelphia he was the son of the late Mehl Arthur and Virginia Fay (Edie) Fockler. Gary honorably served his country in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1958. After completing his formal education at New Philadelphia High School, he worked for 34 years at Gradall prior to retirement.
He will be deeply missed by his children, Nadine (Ryan) Anstine, Tiffany (Gary) Weed, Tammy Jones, Pam (Mike) Eggerton, Terry Fockler, and Pattie LaMonica; adoptive daughter, Jessica Weaver; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Bonnie Mann, Glenda Kelley, Susan (John) Zulick, Connie, Jessie Horn, and Diana (Jerry) Bodner.
Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. A service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday at 11 am. Burial will follow in Dover Burial Park. Memorial contributions in Gary's memory may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Gary by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 28, 2019