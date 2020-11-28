Gary L. Wright



age 83, of Uhrichsville, passed away Nov. 26, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover, Ohio of Covid-19. He was born in Cadiz, Ohio, Aug. 1, 1937 to William and Mary McClansborough Wright who preceded him in death, as well as four siblings, Donald (Helen) Wright, Robert Wright, Ruth McPeek, Mary Ann Hicks; a grandson, Gavin Byrd; and his in-laws, Kenneth and Roma Pearce. He was a 1955 Dennison High graduate, a Navy veteran, and was retired from Dominion East Ohio after 32 years of service. Gary was a deacon at the Uhrichsville First Christian Church, a lifetime member of 424 Elks, an avid golfer, and an Ohio State Buckeyes fan.



On May 5, 1962, he married Patricia L. Pearce. They have three children, Beth (Rob) Lint, Barbara Byrd, and Douglas (Michelle Chui) Wright. He is also survived by grandchildren, Olivia (Vince) and Elliot (Kylie) Lint, Brennan Byrd, and Michaela, Gabriel, and Raphaela Wright. He is survived by his brothers-in-law, Ron McPeek and Frank Hicks; sister-in-law, Lou Ann Justice; and many nieces and nephews, as well.



In the interest of public health, a memorial service will be held on a later date when his friends and family may gather safely to celebrate his life and honor his memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gary's memory may be made to First Christian Church, P.O. Box 122, Uhrichsville, OH 44683 and Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.



I've just closed my eyes again, climbed aboard the dream weaver train. Driver take away my worries of today and leave tomorrow behind.



– Gary Wright, Dream Weaver



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store