Gary Lee Edwards
75, of Gnadenhutten, passed away Sunday, February 9, due to complications from congestive heart failure. Born December 25, 1944 to the late Elmer L. and Norma J. Edwards, Gary was one of the most humble and loyal people to have ever walked Earth. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Gary was the top rifleman in his platoon. Growing-up on his father's sawmill, Gary became one of the best lumberjacks in the United States through his talent and unbelievable work ethic. In a sanctioned sawing contest in 1976, Gary beat the reigning Ohio state champion on two separate occasions after a rematch was requested and accepted. He never pursued further competitions; opting to continue dedicating himself to making the family business successful. An avid hunter and fisherman, in 1984 he dropped a 14-point buck that scored high enough to be included in the Ohio Big Bucks Club. Following the death of his father, Gary worked at Stone Products, Inc. for more than 30 years where he worked six day weeks, rising at 5 a.m. for the one-hour drive to Canton, and returning home at 6 p.m. each day to support his family. During his tenure with this company, Gary passed-up multiple management opportunities because he knew it would mean that he would "no longer be one of the fellas". When Gary's mother became afflicted with Alzheimer's disease, he would visit her in the nursing home for hours each and every day until her death. Despite the fact that his mother no longer knew who he was, Gary continued to show-up each and every day to provide her love and support.
Surviving are his two sons; Ryan L. Edwards (Chantal) of Lynchburg, VA and Todd J. Edwards (Amy) of Brunswick along with two grandchildren Olivia and Colin, a sister Deborah (Greg) Strickmaker and brother Fred (Kathy) Edwards, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Gary is preceded in death by his dear friend and former spouse Virginia L. (Carmack) Edwards.
In addition to his humble and loyal characteristics, Gary was kind, cordial, and respectful to everyone he encountered. He would never want any of these words uttered about him, but he's gone now and his family feels the world needs to know who it lost.
In Keeping with Gary's wishes, no calling hours or services will be observed. Private family services will be held at Evergreen Burial Park in New Philadelphia.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 11, 2020