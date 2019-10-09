Home

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
330-343-5506
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Calvary Cemetery
New Philadelphia, OH
GARY LEE SWALDO


1947 - 2019
GARY LEE SWALDO Obituary
Gary Lee Swaldo

72, of Bolivar, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in Aultman Hospital at Canton following a period of declining health. A son of the late Eugene and Mary (Gervasi) Swaldo, Gary was born April 27, 1947 in Twin City Hospital at Dennison, Ohio. Gary graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1965. He then served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Gary was a longtime employee at the Timken Company where he retired after more than 30 years of service.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Hossler) Swaldo whom he married on September 6, 1975; his sons, Chad and Brent Swaldo both of Bolivar and his siblings, William Swaldo, Emmy (Sonny) King, Dean Swaldo, Theodore (Linda) Swaldo and Cheryl (Jack) Fickes. Gary was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Warren Swaldo, Eileen Macham, Frank Swaldo and Charlene Weaver.

In keeping with Gary's wishes, cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia with Father Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Gary by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Gary's memory to the , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 9, 2019
