Gene A. Angus
Age 90, of New Philadelphia died Monday, August 26, 2019, in his residence following a brief illness Born in the family's New Philadelphia home on August 17, 1929, he was a son of the late William and Nannie Epps Angus. He attended New Philadelphia Schools and just days prior to his 17th birthday entered into the United States Army. He faithfully served his country during the end of World War II and was stationed throughout Europe as a Rifleman. In 1950, he was called back to Active Duty and served an additional two years of deployment during the Korean War. Upon his return from duty, Gene worked as a meat cutter for local IGA stores prior to joining the former Flemming Food Company. He worked his way through the firm and ultimately retired as a Zone Manager. In his free time Gene enjoyed fishing, was known for his bowling skills and this past Spring was inducted into the Tuscarawas County Bowlers Hall of Fame. He enjoyed mowing his grass at home and at his cabin which became a weekend and holiday retreat for family gatherings. Ever active in the lives of his family, Gene loved attending the activities of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and hosting an annual Easter Egg Hunt.
He will be deeply missed by his wife of 70 years, whom he married on February 13, 1949, the former Connie Felgenhauer; two daughters, Vickie (Robert) Hixson and Becky (Terry) Brown both of New Philadelphia; four grandchildren, Mark (Aimee) Hixson, Heidy Hartrick, Harold (Missi) Dillehay, Jr. and Jason (Cindy McAfee) Dillehay; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lois Keesey as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by a brother, Don Angus and a sister, Dorcas Leeper.
The family will greet guests on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Pastor Rich VanArsdalen will lead a service celebrating Gene's life on Friday at 10:30 in the funeral home's chapel. Burial, with military honors, will follow in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Instead of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Gene's name be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Gene by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 28, 2019