Gene A. "Beanie" Martin 1947-2019



71, of Mineral City, died Thursday March 28, 2019 at The Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia. Born December 3, 1947 in Malvern, he was a son of the late William C. and Betty J. (Russell) Martin. Gene enjoyed farming, was most recently employed at Cab Construction Co. in New Philadelphia and was formerly employed for 13 years at Dyneer Engineering, which manufactured pulleys. Gene also enjoyed gardening (sharing his produce with neighbors and family), hunting and attending flea markets.



He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy (Bache) Martin; two sons, Eugene (Jennifer) Martin of Strasburg and Everett (Courtney) Martin of Mineral City; two daughters, Frances Adams of Sunset Valley and Betsy Martin of Dover; ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a brother, William Martin of Minerva; two sisters, Kathy (Larry) Delong of Sandyville, Peggy Fogle of Canton; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Martin; a sister, Sandy Scott; and a daughte,r Nancy Arlene Martin.



A visitation and celebration of Beanie's life will be held Saturday March 30, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar. Cremation will follow per his wishes. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.



