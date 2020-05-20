GENE R. OVERHOLT
Gene R. Overholt

84, a lifelong resident of West Lafayette passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 8, 1935 to the late Ransom and Thelma (Rehard) Overholt. Gene graduated from West Lafayette High School in 1953, Muskingum College in 1957, and Ohio University in 1966 with a master's degree in Education. Gene served as the Principal of Keene Elementary, Pleasant Valley

Elementary, West Lafayette Elementary, and Ridgewood Junior High School for many years as well as being the Director of Elementary Education at the Coshocton County Education Office. Gene was a member of the West Lafayette United Methodist Church, where he served on several committees. He was President of Farm Bureau, a key swine leader in 4-H, a member of Rotary, and held several positions with the Ohio Duroc Association. He truly loved raising pigs and traveling all over for shows and events.

On June 2, 1957, Gene married Ruth Ann (Mikesell) Overholt. Along with his wife he is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Tom) Schlarb; granddaughter, Kim (Nick) Miller; and two great-grandchildren, his, littles, Mason and Lexi Miller; brothers, Larry (Sandra) Overholt and Jim (Mary Lou) Overholt; sister-in-law, Marilyn Todd; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Fairfield Cemetery on Friday at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Matthew Anderson officiating. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards Community Hospice; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at: www.themillerfuneralhome.com Due to Covid-19, we are requesting visitors coming to the funeral home wear their own face masks and we will be limiting the number of attendees inside the building.

Miller Funeral Home, 740-622-8000

Published in The Times Reporter on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
MAY
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fairfield Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 19, 2020
So sorry for your lost. got to know him and his wife when I took care of his Aunt Mary Marlatt.
Lonnie Zahrndt Hosfelt
Lonnie Zahrndt Hosfelt
