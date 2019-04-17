|
Geneva Marie Neer 1928-2019
90, of Strasburg, went home to be with the Lord on April 15, 2019 with her loving daughter by her side, following a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. Born in Wallins Creek, Ky. on June 1, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Bruce William Franklin and Mary Elizabeth (Perry) Davenport. After graduating from Hopedale High School, she received her nursing cap prior to returning home to care for her mother and younger sister. On November 23, 1953, Geneva married the late James M. Neer. She was a United States Army military bride who traveled alongside her husband throughout his military career which spanned more than 30 years. He passed away July 5, 1985. Geneva served as a bookkeeper and office manager with Siegel's Trucking Company, retiring after more than 25 years of service at the company. Her deep faith was nurtured for 60 years at Hopedale Church of Christ prior to moving to Tuscarawas County where she became a member at Dover First Christian Church. Geneva loved her Lord, her family, and any child she encountered. She volunteered as a "school grandparent" for more than 15 years beginning in North Carolina, then Harrison Hills schools, and ultimately with New Philadelphia City Schools. Geneva had a passion for making someone's day better than prior to interacting with her, and also making a person smile. One of the many gifts she gave was the beautiful display of flowers around her home. She had a love for gardening and could take hopeless flowers and bring them back to great beauty.
She will be deeply missed by her family including her daughter with whom she resided for 15 years, Ellen Jean "Jeannie" Christy of Strasburg, her son, James W. (Rhonda) Neer of Lansing; her grandchildren, Thomas (Emily) Christy of Columbus, Troy (fiancé, Kaitlyn) Neer of Yorkville, and Lauren Neer of Lansing; her great-grandchildren, Jonah and Benjamin Christy and Bentley Neer; her sister, Joyce Jones of Cadiz; in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to Jim and her parents, Geneva was preceded in passing by her siblings, Garnet and Alois Davenport and Helen Eckley.
Visitation will be held in the Geib Funeral Center on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. A public graveside service will begin on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Greenwood Cemetery near Hopedale. Memorial contributions in Geneva's memory may be directed to the Dover First Christian Church. To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 17, 2019