Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
330-343-5506
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Evergreen Burial Park
New Philadelphia, OH
View Map
GENEVIEVE "RUSTI" BROWN


1922 - 2019
GENEVIEVE "RUSTI" BROWN Obituary
Genevieve "Rusti" Brown

96, formerly of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019 at her home in La Quinta, California. Rusti was born November 29, 1922 in Jefferson City, Missouri to the late Samuel and Nellie Moke. Rusti graduated from Jefferson City High School in 1940. Her family then moved to New Philadelphia where she would marry Donald L. Brown on May 3, 1947 and build a family which included two sons. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in New Philadelphia. Rusti worked for M.K.C. and Associates for more than 30 years as an executive secretary, a job she truly loved and they loved her.

After her retirement, she was blessed to spend winters in Southern California with her son, Gregg, and his wife, Michelle. During those times in California, she became part of the Mission Viejo Senior Center where she volunteered in the office and by calling the weekly BINGO games. In her later years, Rusti made California her home, and with the loving care of her daughter-in-law, she was able to continue a wonderful life, still attending her weekly BINGO games and playing the slot machines. Rusti will be remembered for her generosity, kindness, and loving nature. She will be missed by so many. Once you met Rusti, you knew her love and kindness was unconditional.

She is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey Brown of New Philadelphia and Gregg and Michelle Brown of La Quinta, California. She was also a loving grandmother to five grandchildren, Jason (Kelly) Brown, Kathy (George) Joseph, Becky (Jay) Elliott, Bridgette (Gary) Gibson and David Brown. She was also the great grandmother to 13 great grandchildren and the great-great grandmother to 11 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A graveside service will immediately follow the visitation in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Rusti by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcare.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 26, 2019
