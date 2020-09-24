1/1
GEOFFREY L. STEVANUS
Geoffrey L. Stevanus

75, of Sugarcreek, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, after a short illness.

Geoff was born in Sugarcreek to the late Edgar Stevanus and Minerva Irene (Gardner) Stevanus. Geoff was married to Jean (Plummer) on June 20, 1969. In addition to his wife he is survived by his son Graig of Walhonding and daughter Stefanie of Gahanna. 1 sister; Janet (DuBrule) of Port Orange, FL., 2 brothers; Reno of Sugarcreek, OH. and Gene of Rockledge, FL. 4 sister-in-laws, 8 nieces and 7 nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 2 brothers-in-law, 2 sisters-in-law and a nephew. Geoffrey graduated from Garaway High School in 1963 and Kent State University in 1968. Geoff taught math at Garaway Junior High for 30 years. He coached Girls' Varsity Basketball at Garaway for 20 years and Sandy Valley for 2 years. He was also an assistant coach for North Canton Hoover Girls' Basketball and Sandy Valley Boy's Basketball for a year each. He coached High School Varsity Baseball at Garaway for 15 years. He cherished the opportunity to instill in his players the skills needed to succeed in the two sports that he had the most passion for. He never considered them his players, they were his family. He loved hearing about their successes both on and off the court. After he retired from teaching, Geoff worked a couple years for Smith Funeral Home, and then as a driver for Swiss Village Bulk Food Store for over 10 years. Geoff was an avid sports fan his whole life. Anyone that knew him, knew his love for the Cleveland Indians. Geoff continued his love of sports as a radio basketball and baseball color analyst sitting alongside his cousin Tim Stevanus or good friend Brad Shupe. He touched numerous lives through his many years as a teacher and coach. The Stevanus family would like to personally thank the neighbors for taking care of the yard the past few months and a special thank you to Leon and Deana Miller for all the support they have given our family.

Private family services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with Pastor Michael Gehman officiating. Public calling hours will be held on Saturday from 11- 1 at the funeral home prior to the private service with masks being required and social distancing being observed. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Mennonite Church, P.O. Box 250 Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681 or any organization of Donor's Choice. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a message.

Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 24, 2020.
