George "Poppy" Drapcho
age 90. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Basala). Loving father of Deborah Zelinski (Dale, deceased), George (Pam, deceased), Teresa Kakowski and Timothy (Rosemary). Cherished grandfather of 13; great grandfather of 16. Dear brother of Mickey and the following deceased; John, Francis, Al, Marcella Pachipka and Edward. Also survived by nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the American Diabetes Association
. U. S. Air Force Korean War Veteran. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday October 3, 2020 Mary Queen of the Apostles Parish (Engle Road) at 11:30AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends (while practicing social distancing and the use of masks) FRIDAY 4 – 8 PM at the A. RIPEPI & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 18149 BAGLEY ROAD, MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS (WEST OF I-71) 440-260-8800