George E. Gauvey
76, of New Philadelphia died Friday, November 8, 2019, while in the care of Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia. Born at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on December 5, 1942, George was a son of the late Fred and Edna Kirk Gauvey. George worked as a general laborer at numerous area businesses prior to his retirement from Morgantown Machine and Hydraulic. He attended New Pointe Community Church, enjoyed fishing and golfing and during the winter months enjoyed carving crosses, making clocks and woodworking.
He is survived by his wife, the former Helen Jones, whom he married on July 10, 1992; three daughters, Connie (Mike) Muzechuk, Kristy (Mark) Jenei, and Rachel Gauvey of New Philadelphia; two sons, Troy Gauvey of Navarre and Erik (Trisha) Gauvey of New Philadelphia; his step-children, James Miller and Melanie Miller of New Philadelphia, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by three brothers, Bob, Fred and Kirk Gauvey.
In keeping with George's wishes there will be no public visitation or services. Cremation care has been conducted by Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory. Memorial contributions in George's name may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of George by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 9, 2019