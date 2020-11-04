1/1
George Howard "Butch" Bidinger Jr.
1938 - 2020
82, of Winter Garden, Florida, died Monday, October 26, 2020, at Advent Health in Celebration. George, was born in Lodi, Ohio on August 4th, 1938. He was the son of the late George Sr. and Olive Bidinger and a 1956 graduate of New Philadelphia High School. George served for two years in the U.S. Naval Construction Battalions, in Norfolk, Virginia. As an entrepreneur, he started Bidinger Real Estate in Dover, Ohio where he worked as a Broker with his wife, Sandy, later moving the office to Wilkshire Hills. He then started Tabor Ridge Industries which manufactured fire logs. Until recently, he worked at Disney World where he enjoyed sword fighting with children. George was passionate about making people happy and Disney gave him the perfect opportunity to do just that.

George loved being with his family and will be deeply missed by his wife of 61 years, Sandra "Sandy" Bidinger, his three children, Georgine "Lynn" (Mike) Overton, Brian (Lorena) Bidinger, Dawn (Andrew) Incarnato; his beloved grandchildren Tori (Jonathan) Hurd, Hannah, and Emily Overton, Hailey and Hayden Incarnato, and Ezri Bidinger; as well as his great- grandson Ocean Overton and his brother Bill (Betty) Bidinger. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his sister Bernice Smitley and her husband, Charles.

George will be interred at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida. In lieu of flowers, contributions in George's memory are suggested for a charity of the donor's choice.

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 4, 2020.
