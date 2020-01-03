|
George Margaretes
91, of Wheeling, West Virginia, died in his sleep on January 1, 2020. George was born on September 15, 1928, the son of Greek immigrants Gerasimos and Ella (Karasavas) Margaretes. George was a retired real estate broker, having operated a successful Century 21 agency for many years. He served as the President of the local Realtor board for several years. In 1965, he served as President of the West Virginia Realtors and Director of the National Association of Realtors. While a real estate broker, he introduced many new ideas and innovations for marketing real estate. In 1987, he sold the last of his three offices and in 1990, he retired from real estate. In 1987, George was elected as Director of Peoples Federal Bank (later Fed One). He served in that position until 1998. George was very active in business. During his business years, he participated in a residential hotel, a hobby shop, a small finance firm, home construction, and owned several parcels of real estate. George was a lifelong member of St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church in Wheeling. Over the years he served on the altar, was a member of the Sons of Pericles, the Order of Ahepa (Miltiades Chapter), the Over-50s Club, served on various committees, and has been a sponsor for every church fundraiser. In loving memory of his parents, George established the St. John the Divine Living Memorial Endowment Fund. This community fund has included donations from past and present parishioners, contributing thousands of dollars from the interest to the Operational Fund of the parish each year. In thanksgiving for, and recognition of, his dedicated service to his parish, George was honored in May 2019 with the St. Photios Award for the Southwest Region of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Pittsburgh. The award is bestowed upon select individuals who have demonstrated loving stewardship of their time and talent in service of the Metropolis and its various ministries. George held the church family in high regard for their love, generosity and assistance to his family. During his youth, George began playing the violin. He reached a high proficiency, indicated by receiving several music scholarships and being a participant of the Wheeling Junior Symphony Orchestra. Around age 16, he left music behind and started concentrating in the field of business. He began with newspaper delivery, then to sales of Fuller Brushes. George graduated from Wheeling High School in 1946. He served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952 to 1954. He was assigned to the Medical Corps at Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. After his active duty, he proceeded to complete his college education in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science degree from The Ohio State University. In the latter part of his life, George was blessed by the care of those who assisted his daily living. George was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Paraskevi (Lulu) Sarris, and her husband, Louis G. Sarris.
George is survived by "sons of heart," two nephews whom he raised as his sons: Steven (Elizabeth) Thomakos of New Philadelphia, Ohio, and Jeffrey (Katja) Thomakos of West Bloomfield, Michigan. Over the years, George enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren: Dillon (Lillian) Thomakos and Spencer Thomakos, both of Columbus, Ohio; Olivia Thomakos and Cameron Thomakos, both of New Philadelphia, Ohio; Ella Thomakos and Daniel Thomakos, both of West Bloomfield, Michigan. In 2018, George joyously welcomed a great-granddaughter to the family, Luna Thomakos of Columbus, Ohio. George is also survived by his sister, E. Katherine Skrekis, nephews George Sarris, Jeffrey Sarris, Timothy Sarris, Jonathan Sarris, niece Alicia Namrow, and their spouses and children.
