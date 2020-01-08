|
George Paul Benish
94, of Uhrichsville, passed away on January 2, 2020, at Oak Pointe in Baltic, Ohio. Born May 1, 1925 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late John Andrew and Mary (Paulik) Benish. A decorated veteran, George proudly served his country as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was stationed in the European Theater and received a Purple Heart for injuries received in the line of duty on July 8, 1944 in France. After a convalescence of five months, he returned to the front lines and fought in the Battle of the Bulge in Ardennes, earning multiple Bronze Stars for his exceptional service. After returning home, he continued his association with his comrades in arms, belonging to the D.A.V., V.F.W. and American Legion, and serving on military committal squads for many years. Most recently, he was a member of Tuscarawas V.F.W. Post #7943.
A resident of Uhrichsville since 1936, George was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison who attended St. Mary's Elementary School prior to attending Pleasant Valley School. After thirty-nine years of employment, he retired from Evans Clay in Midvale where he had been a union committeeman, but he may be best remembered for his honey business. Since 1965, George was the owner and operator of Benish Honey which produced honey and distributed it for sale in 18 counties throughout eastern Ohio. He was a member of the Bee Association and served as the bee inspector for Tuscarawas County for many years. He loved speaking at schools and for other groups about bees, honey and the benefits they have, and he was widely renowned for his knowledge of bees and their care.
His surviving family includes three children, George A. (Kelly) Benish of Bowerston, Sherry A. Lindon of Dennison, and Scott P. (Debbie) Benish of Tappan Lake; grandchildren, Erica (Jay) Caldwell, Melissa (Joseph) Reiger, Jessica (Justin) Gartrell, Ryan Benish, Luke (Kate) Lindon, and Valerie (Travis) Tracey; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and their husbands, Mary and Steve Kupec and Ann and Steve Lasut; three brothers and their wives, John and Mary Benish, Andrew and Katie Benish, and Mike and Susan Benish; and his former spouse, Betty Benish.
According to George's wishes, a private service is planned. He will be interred in St. Mary's Cemetery near Dennison with a military committal service. Those wishing to honor George's memory by a charitable contribution are encouraged to do so to Community Hospice, in lieu of flowers.
