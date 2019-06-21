|
George Torch 1955-2019
64, of Dennison, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Riverside Manor at Newcomerstown following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. A son of the late Frank Peter and Irene (Ross) Torch, George was born June 1, 1955 at Dennison, Ohio. A lifelong resident of Dennison, George graduated from Claymont High School in 1973. Then on August 30, 1980 he married the former Alice M. Hren and the couple raised two sons, David and Timothy. George worked as a machinist at Ruger Equipment for 28 years and later retired from Beech Engineering at New Philadelphia. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church at Dennison. During his younger years George was quite active with Dennison Little League Baseball. He served as the president, vice-president and coach for many years and was known for his passion of the game that he shared with the many children he coached over the years. He also enjoyed woodworking and took great joy in making items for his loved ones and friends as gifts. George's great love of family and his kindness was known by all. He was also known for his great love of his German Shepherds; especially his last one, Chica, who was constantly by his side as he faced the growing challenges of Alzheimer's. Chica preceded George in death in 2016.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Torch; his sons, David J. Torch of San Antonio, Texas and Timothy G. (Kandis) Torch of Warren, Ohio; a granddaughter, Nora Quinn Torch; a sister, Shirley L. Torch of Dennison and many nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Louise and brothers, Frank Jr. and Thomas J. Torch.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia with a Christian Wake service starting at 1:45 p.m. Father Jeff Coning will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery at Dennison. Following the committal service a luncheon will be held in the Knights of Columbus Hall at Dennison. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of George by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in George's memory to the Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 408 9th St SW, Suite 3400, Canton, OH 44707 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 21, 2019