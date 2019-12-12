Home

Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home Inc
172 S Main St
Cadiz, OH 43907
(740) 942-2650
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home Inc
172 S Main St
Cadiz, OH 43907
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home Inc
172 S Main St
Cadiz, OH 43907
Service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home Inc
172 S Main St
Cadiz, OH 43907
George William Thompson

George William Thompson

80, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, formerly of Cadiz, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Truman House Hospice Center in New Philadelphia.

Local survivors include wife, Deanna Hawk Thompson and daughter, Anne (Tim) Porter of Dennison.

Friends may call Saturday, 1:00-4:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until time of services at 2:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, OH. Masonic services will be held on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Cadiz Alumni Scholarships, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, OH 43907 or Harrison County Cancer Crusaders, 226 Charleston St., Cadiz, OH 43907.

www.clark-kirkland.com

Clark-Kirkland

Funeral Home

740-942-2650
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 12, 2019
