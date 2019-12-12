|
|
George William Thompson
80, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, formerly of Cadiz, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Truman House Hospice Center in New Philadelphia.
Local survivors include wife, Deanna Hawk Thompson and daughter, Anne (Tim) Porter of Dennison.
Friends may call Saturday, 1:00-4:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until time of services at 2:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, OH. Masonic services will be held on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Cadiz Alumni Scholarships, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, OH 43907 or Harrison County Cancer Crusaders, 226 Charleston St., Cadiz, OH 43907. Condolences made at
www.clark-kirkland.com
Clark-Kirkland
Funeral Home
740-942-2650
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 12, 2019