Georgia Ann Maynard85, of New Philadelphia, died July 6, 2020, in Community Hospice Truman House following a period of declining health. Born in Bragg City, Mo., on September 7, 1934, she was the daughter of the late John and Della Van (O'Dell) Burch. After graduating from high school, Georgia was married on May 2, 1959 in Willoughby Hills, Ohio to Bob G. Maynard. Georgia's professional career spanned 10 years with GE as a payroll clerk. She also served 10 years at Ohio Jacobson Shipping.In addition to her husband, Georgia will be deeply missed by her daughter, Vandra Dorler of New Philadelphia; her grandchildren, Rena (Chris) Maynard-Cagle, Amanda (Joe) Hess, Adam Hess, and Eddie Hess; great-grandchildren, Carlos and Devon Maynard; and sister-in-law, Betty (Irvine) Frealey. Georgia was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Robin Hess; her brothers, Burlin, J.C., Herlin and Muriel Burch; sisters, Vivian Cox, Beatrice Cox, Velma Gatley, and Hazel Howren; and her sister-in-law, Patricia Triplett.Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Pastor Brian Flood will lead a service beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Cremation care will follow the service with her cremated remains being scattered in Dover Burial Park's scattering garden. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and view an online memorial by visiting the funeral home website.