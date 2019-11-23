|
Gerald A. "Jerry" Snair
age 67, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his home near Perrysville surrounded by his loving family. Born December 19, 1951 in Carroll County he was a son of the late Fred and Mildred Moyer Snair. A Carrollton High School graduate, Jerry had been a team OTR semi -truck driver with his wife Johnna. They also owned and operated a farm for many years, raising cattle and registered quarter horses. In 2010 he retired from Union Metals in Canton where he had been a crane operator. Jerry was a member of the local Teamsters and Steel Union. He enjoyed riding his Goldwing motorcycles and had attended Sturgis a few times. More recently he started camping and traveling but what he loved most was spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving are his wife Johnna L. Hamilton Snair whom he married June 1, 1979; sons Steve (Angie) Snair, Jarod (Toni) Snair and Adam (Cindy) Snair; grandchildren Brittanie (Nathan), Hunter (Alex), Alexis, Kail, Kayleigh and Isaac; great grandchildren Wyatt, Ella and Waylon and siblings Charlene Bake, James Snair, Donna Blalock and Genevieve Snair. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by siblings Kenneth Snair, Richard Snair and Ruth George.
Services will be held Sunday, November 24th at 4 pm in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Dixie Hendricks officiating. Friends may call Sunday from 1-4 pm prior to the service.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 23, 2019