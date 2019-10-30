Home

Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
GERALD D. NOBLE


1946 - 2019
GERALD D. NOBLE Obituary
Gerald D. Noble

Age 73, of Bolivar, passed away Wed., Oct. 23, 2019. Born Feb. 1, 1946, in Dover, a son of the late Freemond and Virginia (King) Noble, Sr. Gerald was a 1964 graduate of Sandy Valley High School, served with the U.S. Marines in Viet Nam, and retired from Ameritech as a phone tech. Preceded in death by his wife, Susan Noble; his daughter, Diane Sutton; one sister, and one brother.

Survived by one son, Graig Noble; one sister, Geneva Devine, and six grandchildren.

Friends may call Sat. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia. There will be no services. Condolences may be left at:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330)866-9425
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 30, 2019
