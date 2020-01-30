Home

Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Seville , OH
Gerald James Trachsel


1948 - 2020
Gerald James Trachsel Obituary
Gerald James Trachsel

age 71, of New Philadelphia, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, at the VA Wade Park Medical Center. Gerry was born April 24, 1948, in Dover to the late James R. and Marjorie (Bucher) Trachsel. He graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1966. He then proudly served his country during the Vietnam Conflict and reached the rank of sergeant in the Army, as well as being awarded two Bronze Stars.

He is survived by his wife Shelia (Sizemore) Trachsel; two sons, Duane (Susan) Trachsel of Jackson, Chris (Lenee') Trachsel of Rockbridge; his grandchildren, Gage, Karrington, Paege and Taera, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brittany.

In accordance with Gerry's wishes there will be no calling hours. A memorial service with military honors and burial will take place in Seville at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. Anyone wishing to attend should arrive no later than 1:30 p.m. to be included in the procession. Cremation and arrangements are being handled by Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home in Canton. Condolences and memories may be shared on their website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 30, 2020
