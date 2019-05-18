|
Gerald Lee Kail 1944-2019
74, of Dover, died Friday, May 17, 2019 in his home following a period of declining health. A son of the late Vernon Eugene Kail and the late Susie (Aubhil) Crone, Gerald was born June 6, 1944 at Dover, Ohio. Gerald was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Stone Container where he worked as a machine operator. He was a member of the New Philadelphia V.F.W. and the former Army-Navy Club. Gerald was an avid fisherman and also enjoyed dining and visiting with friends at Shoney's. He enjoyed watching football with his favorite teams being the New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots.
He is survived by his step-daughter, Kathleen Ward of Dover; three sons, Jerry Lee Kail of New Philadelphia, Michael Kail of Waynesburg and Scott S. Kail of New Philadelphia; two grandsons, Jeremy Shaffer and Brandon Sherrets; a step-sister, Marsha Amastatti and friend, Homer Jobes. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia Diane (Spaar) Kail whom he married on August 14, 1977; a brother, Vernon Eugene Kail Jr. and a grandson, Nathan Sherrets.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Gerald's life will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. A luncheon will be held in the Geib Family Center at New Philadelphia following the services. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Gerald by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 18, 2019