|
|
Gerald Lee Zurcher
78, formerly of Dover and currently residing in Parkersburg, West Virginia, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his home. A son of the late Wilbert E. and Delores J. (Jackson) Zurcher, Gerald was born November 7, 1941 at New Philadelphia. Gerald graduated from New Philadelphia High School 1959 and worked at Belden, Whitacre and Greer Brickyards for 27 years during his younger years. He then became the owner and operator of CZ's Best Cleaning for the next 15 years. He was a member of the First Assembly of God Church, currently known as LifeWay Church, at New Philadelphia. Gerald enjoyed camping and was an avid fisherman. He also enjoyed watching sports "OH" and playing cards.
He is survived by a nephew, Kenneth (Larinda) Zurcher of Belpre, Ohio; a niece, Deana (Jeff) Zurcher-Burkey of Parkersburg, West Virginia; sister-in-law, Suzy Zurcher of Parkersburg, West Virginia and many other extended family members. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Charlene (Martin) Zurcher whom he married on June 16, 1963 and a brother, Earl Dean Zurcher.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Gerald's life will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Larry Fletcher officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens at Dover. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Gerald by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 16, 2019