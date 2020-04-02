|
Gerald P. "Joe" Argento
"REUNITED AGAIN"
87, of Dover, passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. A son of the late Luigi and Concetta (Lauria) Argento, Joe was born on December 28, 1932 in Mineral City. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and later married the love of his life, Twila Steinmetz on Nov. 2, 1957. Together they celebrated 59 years of marriage and were one another's best friends. Never strangers to anyone, Joe and Twila made many, many friends throughout their life together and gained much pleasure socializing with family and friends. Joe enjoyed a career first as a mechanic and later, despite no college education, became a respected engineer with PCC Airfoils in Minerva, having retired after 30 years of service. Joe was a devout and faithful servant of God and a dedicated member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. His great nephew James, upon the news of Joe's passing, remarked that in every interaction he ever had with his uncle, Joe was so kind, genuine, loving and faithful, an example for all Christians to emulate. A naturally inquisitive person and never one to sit idle, Joe, the day after his retirement, disassembled his accordion to see how it worked. From there he developed a thriving business repairing accordions for musicians both in and out of the state of Ohio. What began as a passion by learning to play the accordion at age 11 remained a joy for him up until the last days of his life.
Joe is survived by his daughters, Sylvia Argento and Lisa Crites; a granddaughter, Megan Crites, and a great-grandson, Kyson Malcuit, all of New Philadelphia; a brother, Eugene (Linda) Argento of New Philadelphia; a sister, Mary (John) Melich of Aurora; sisters in law, Judy Argento and Grace DeMonte both of Dover; as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife, Twila Argento on January 30, 2017; brothers, Sam Argento and Frank DeMonte; sisters, Ann Michna, Rose Pellegrino and Helen Dorsey. His family finds comfort in the fact that he has been reunited with the wife that he adored and is in the presence of his precious Jesus.
Private family services will be held. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Joe may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. A celebration of life remembrance will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 2, 2020