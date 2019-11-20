|
Gerald R. "Gerry" Jasper
59, of New Philadelphia died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 in the Hennis Care Centre at Dover following a period of declining health. He was born Jan. 12, 1960 in Dennison, Ohio, son of the late Gene and Sara "Sally" (Roth) Jasper. Gerry loved people and would become your friend at the moment you met him. He enjoyed doing maintenance work for several years at the former I 77 Roadside Rest in Dover where he loved mowing on his John Deere tractor until the roadside rest closed. He also attended both the Avenue of Adventure (AoA) and Person Centered Service (PCS) workshops both located in New Philadelphia. He participated in many of the Special Olympic activities including basketball, track, bocce, and bowling. He played on two state champion basketball teams for the Rockets. One of the highlights of Gerry's life was when he got to play for the Rockets against the Cleveland Browns in a fundraising event in the New Phila gymnasium. He was an avid professional football fan and especially liked the Browns, Packers, and Steelers. He always looked forward to getting a shirt and hat from the team that won the Super Bowl each year. He tracked the statistics from the players in the NFL and NBA. He will be remembered for his kindness and outgoing personality. He was an active member of the Frys Valley Moravian Church where he served as a head usher for many years.
Gerry will be sadly missed by his family including his sister and four brothers; Vicki (Jeff) Rankin of Milford, Ohio, Ron (Virginia) Jasper of Edgewood, NM, Steve (Bethany) Jasper of Manchester, Conn., Tom (Vicki) Jasper of Gahanna, and Joe (Robynn) Jasper of Marysville, Ohio; twelve nieces and nephews, Chris Jasper, Matthew Jasper, Aaron Jasper, Andrew Jasper, Chandler Jasper, Justin Rankin, Erin Rankin, Dawn Warmbier, Brian Jasper, Stacey Jasper, Heather Harrison, and Tim Jasper along with many great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his aunt and uncles, Margie West and Jerry and Richard Roth; his girlfriend, Kris Meece and his faithful caregiver, Carol Ferguson.
Friends may call Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory at Dover. Gerry will be laid to rest beside his parents on Monday at 10 a.m. in the St. James Lutheran Cemetery at Tuscarawas with Pastor Dave Geyer officiating. Following the graveside service a celebration of Gerry's life will be held in the Frys Valley Moravian Church on Monday beginning at 11:30 a.m. Those unable to attend or who may wish to express a fond memory of Gerry can sign the guestbook by visiting the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Frys Valley Moravian Church, 594 Frys Valley Rd. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or Horizons of Tuscarawas County, 220 W. 4th St., Dover, Ohio 44622.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 20, 2019