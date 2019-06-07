|
|
Gerald Ulrich "Reunited Again"
age 88 of Dover, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family, daughter and caregiver, Amanda (Jim) Cox, grandson Tyler Cox, granddaughter Emaly Cox & his 3 grandpups, Lily, Willow and Luna, whom he loved sharing popsicles with up till his final days. A few other family members include, daughter Ruth Powell, grandson Ben (Jen) Reynolds, grandson Adam Reynolds, granddaughter Terra (Jason) Hiple and granddaughter Raven (Jose) Bouza, a few other grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
On Jan. 6, 1983. Gerald married Cynthia "Cindy" Brown. He and Cindy enjoyed traveling and spending time with family until she preceded him in death on Jan. 30, 2017.
He will be sadly missed by extended family, including Susan (Paul) Behm, Dr. Richard (Twila) Brown, Dr. Michael (Janie) Brown and many nieces and nephews.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Special thanks to Kayla Reddick, Deb Reed, Kathy Lenarz, Andrea Murray, Pat Antonelli and Tom Dean.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 7, 2019