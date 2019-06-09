|
Gerald Ulrich 1931-2019
88, of Dover passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Gerald was born on March 5, 1931, in New Philadelphia. He was the son of the late Raymond B. and Martha (Avon) Ulrich. Gerald joined the United States Army on May 28, 1948, and honorably served our country until he was discharged on April 4, 1952. During his service, he was a parachute jumper for the 187th Airborne Infantry Regiment (Rakkasans) where he did two jumps in Korea. He received a purple heart. He worked for the Daily Times, Daily Reporter, and later retired from the Dover Fire Department following 28 years of service. He also worked at Union Hospital for 26 years. He was a member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, both of Dover. Gerald loved telling stories and enjoyed sharing his military collection with his family.
On January 6, 1983, Gerald married Cynthia A. "Cindy" Brown who preceded him in death on January 30, 2017. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Noreen Bair; brothers, Art and John Ulrich; along with his granddaughter, Christine Ulrich. He will be sadly missed by his children, Gerald A. (Kim) Ulrich of Prince George, Va., Dorothy (Jon) Harding of Dover, Martha (Mark) Long of Bellbrook, Ohio; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; along with his three nephews, Dean, Raymond, and John Ulrich.
In honoring Gerald's wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. To sign an online guestbook for Gerald, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Gerald's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Community Hospice for the exceptional care that they received in his final days. Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
