Geraldine A. "Jerry" Widder
89, of New Philadelphia, died quietly in her sleep on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home in Walnut Creek. She was born in Dover on September 20, 1930 to the late George E. and Cleo M. (Patterson) Maurer and married the love of her life, Jack D. Widder on October 14, 1951. He survives. She was a 1948 graduate of Lincoln High School and was a member of the National Honor Society and played basketball. She was the bookkeeper for the former Widder Shell in Sugarcreek while raising five children and tending their gardens and their small farm. In her earlier years she enjoyed going to movies with her sisters and scrap booking pictures of movie stars. She was an avid bowler of the Widder Shell Bowling Team. She is a member of the First United Church of Christ in Sugarcreek where she taught Sunday School for 30 years and was a member of the church Women's Guild. She was active in various school booster clubs while her children were in school and was a former 4-H advisor. She always looked forward to dressing up her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and many others in the Ohio Swiss Festival every year. Jack and Jerry also enjoyed their Sunday drives. It was always an adventure when traveling with Mom and Da. Jerry was well known for her many visits to family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Karl (Cindy) Widder of Dover; four daughters, Becky (Allen) Wolf of Uhrichsville, Beverly (Mark) Patt of New Cumberland, Beth Ann (Ted) Knapp of Sherrodsville and Bonnie (Doug) Schaub of North Lawrence; 17 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and her sister, Norma White of Canton. In addition her parents, she was preceded in death by her little sister, Lois Mullaly and two grandchildren, her best friend, sister-in-law Irene (Rinaldi) Widder, and seven special brothers-in-law.
Services will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM at the First United Church of Christ in Sugarcreek with Pastors Earl Rogers and Darcy Miller officiating. Private family burial at Union Hill Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4-6 PM at the First United Church of Christ prior to services. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. A special thank you goes to Walnut Hills Nursing Home and the amazing helping hands that took care of our Mother. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Church of Christ, 526 W. Main Street, Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681 or any Alzheimer's Agency.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 24, 2020