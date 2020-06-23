GERALDINE NUGENT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GERALDINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine Nugent

age 81, of Uhrichsville, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Hennis Care Centre in Dover, following an extended illness. Born on July 10, 1938, in Pike County, Kentucky, Geraldine is the daughter of the late Matthew Grayson and Iowa (Wallace) Hylton. Geraldine was a homemaker and was also employed at Job & Family Services and Express Packaging. Geraldine was a member of the Newport Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing, wood crafting, gardening and flowers.

Geraldine is survived by her children: Anna (Ralph) Smith, Ronnie (Tillie) Willis, Eddie (Lisa) Willis and Larry Willis, all of Uhrichsville; siblings: Betty S. France, Freddy A. Hylton, Grayson Hylton, Jr., all of Elkhorn City, Kentucky and Helen M. Smith of Sardis; grandchildren: Robert Smith, Angela Sauda, Ralph Smith, Jr., Christopher Smith, Kristan, Kyle, Kayla, Justin and Andrew Willis; great grandchildren: Robert Smith II, Ryan, Reed and Rylynn Smith, Claudia, Gretchen and Xander Birch, Ezra and Zxavain Smith and Willow Presutti. In addition to her parents, Geraldine is preceded in death by her husband Jesse Nugent, who passed away September 5, 1993; siblings: Bobby G., Herbert L. and D. Michael Hylton, Emialea Cornette, two infant sisters, Rose Mary and Roberta Hylton.

Private family services for Geraldine will be held. Burial will follow at Ridgecrest Memory Gardens in Dover.

Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc., 740-922-3153

www.uhefh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home Inc
634 N Water St
Uhrichsville, OH 44683
(740) 922-3153
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved