Geraldine Nugent

Geraldine Nugentage 81, of Uhrichsville, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Hennis Care Centre in Dover, following an extended illness. Born on July 10, 1938, in Pike County, Kentucky, Geraldine is the daughter of the late Matthew Grayson and Iowa (Wallace) Hylton. Geraldine was a homemaker and was also employed at Job & Family Services and Express Packaging. Geraldine was a member of the Newport Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing, wood crafting, gardening and flowers.Geraldine is survived by her children: Anna (Ralph) Smith, Ronnie (Tillie) Willis, Eddie (Lisa) Willis and Larry Willis, all of Uhrichsville; siblings: Betty S. France, Freddy A. Hylton, Grayson Hylton, Jr., all of Elkhorn City, Kentucky and Helen M. Smith of Sardis; grandchildren: Robert Smith, Angela Sauda, Ralph Smith, Jr., Christopher Smith, Kristan, Kyle, Kayla, Justin and Andrew Willis; great grandchildren: Robert Smith II, Ryan, Reed and Rylynn Smith, Claudia, Gretchen and Xander Birch, Ezra and Zxavain Smith and Willow Presutti. In addition to her parents, Geraldine is preceded in death by her husband Jesse Nugent, who passed away September 5, 1993; siblings: Bobby G., Herbert L. and D. Michael Hylton, Emialea Cornette, two infant sisters, Rose Mary and Roberta Hylton.Private family services for Geraldine will be held. Burial will follow at Ridgecrest Memory Gardens in Dover.Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc., 740-922-3153