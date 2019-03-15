The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
East Lawn Cemetery
Gertrude Gerber "Gertie" Immel


1925 - 2019
Gertrude Gerber "Gertie" Immel Obituary
Gertrude "Gertie" Gerber Immel 1925-2019

93, of Sugarcreek, died Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia. She was born in Tuscarawas County on July 18, 1925 to the late Paul and Flora (Straus) Stress and married Herman Gerber, who died on February 23, 1967. She then married Walter Immel, who died on October 11, 2001. She was retired from Alsco in Sugarcreek and was a member of the First United Church of Christ in Sugarcreek.

She is survived by her son, Stanley (Kathy) Gerber of Dover; grandson, Kyle Gerber and great granddaughter, Lillian Gerber both of Dover; step-children, Margaret Cuglairi of Dover, Stanley (Pauline) Immel, Merlyn Immel and Duane (Sandra) Immel of Dundee; and many step-grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husbands; she was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Stress; sisters, Dorothy Balder and Lillian Gerber; and step-son, Earl Immel.

Services will be on Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with Pastor Bonnie Gerber officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday from 12-1 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. The family would like to thank the staff of Community Hospice and the Inn at Northwood for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 15, 2019
