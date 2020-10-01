1/1
GERTRUDE IRENE MILLER
Gertrude Irene Miller

95, of Carrollton, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020, at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat. The oldest child of the late William and Mary (Bickey) Ferguson, she was born in Akron, Ohio.

Gertrude was preceded in death by her youngest son, Mark; and brother, William. She is survived by her husband of 69 years Herman; their sons, Richard (Shirley) and Earl (Carol) and daughter-in-law, Doris. She is also survived by her sister, Juanita; brother, Joseph (Sandra); five grandchildren: Ryan (Alison), Jacob (Hannah), Keith (Diem), Morgan and Tanner; and great grandchild Savannah. Gertrude loved her family especially her grandchildren and had many close friendships she cherished. She enjoyed attending her Carrollton High School class reunions and had a passion for baking cookies, doing crafts, caring for her plants and flowers and watching the Cleveland professional sports teams and Ohio State football. Gertrude was retired from the Carrollton School System and was a member of the Carrollton First Presbyterian Church and Order of the Eastern Star.

According to her wishes there will be a private service with internment in Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers to the family, please consider sending flowers to a loved one or friend and include a note telling them how much you love or cherish them. Memorial donations may be made to the Carrollton First Presbyterian Church, Carroll Golden Age Retreat or Community Hospice of Carroll County. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the Carroll Golden Age Retreat staff for their outstanding care and love for Gertrude and to her Hospice nurses for their compassionate care during her final days.

Dodds Funeral Home, 330-627-5505

Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 1, 2020.
