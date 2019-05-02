Home

Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
(330) 756-2121
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
Gilbert L. Hizer Obituary
Gilbert L. Hizer

93, of Beach City, passed away April 29, 2019 at Life Care Hospice, Wooster following a period of declining health. Gil was born at Caldwell, Ohio the son of the late Charles and Anna Barlock Hizer and a area resident since 1946. A retired truck driver for Ben Angerer Trucking, he had been a Merchant Marine and a World War II Army Veteran.

He was preceded by his first wife, Phyllis Fair in 1972 and second wife, Nellie Barlock in 2013. Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Linda (Ken) Wardell of Homesville, Ohio, Ronda (Jeff) Bodager of Beach City; one brother, Charles Hizer; six grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

A service celebrating Gil's life will be held Saturday May 4, 2019 at 12 p.m. in Lantzer Funeral Home, Beach City. Interment will be made in GreenLawn Cemetery, Wilmot. Friends may call from 11 to 12 Saturday. Condolences may be made to www.lantzerfuneralhome.com.

Lantzer 330 756 2121
Published in The Times Reporter on May 2, 2019
