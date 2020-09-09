Ginger A. Zimmermanage 64, of New Philadelphia, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, in Community Hospice's Truman House following a lengthy illness. Born January 24, 1956, in Belleville, Illinois - near where her father was stationed serving in the United States Air Force - she was a daughter of the late Clifton and Jewel Bonds Blackwell. Ginger graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1974, and was employed for over 20 years by Case Farms, Strasburg. Ginger was always a hard-worker, and later was employed by Dutch Valley Foods, Sugarcreek. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She also loved all animals, but especially horses, and belonged to several horse clubs. In her spare time, Ginger enjoyed reading, knitting and crocheting.She will be dearly missed by her husband, Gary A. Zimmerman, whom she married on July 17. 1975; her sons, Gary (Cara Sanders) Zimmerman Jr. of Gnadenhutten and Clifton Zimmerman of New Philadelphia; her grandchildren, Sara Lynn, Jacob, Jonathan, Clifton (Sara) and Logan Zimmerman; her great-grandchildren, Aubri and Clifton; her siblings, Polly (Ed) Espenschied, Clint (Cathy) Blackwell, Cliff Blackwell and Linda Harper; her several nieces and nephews.Honoring Ginger's wishes, she will be cremated and a graveside service, open to the public, will be held Monday, September 14, at 2 p.m. in Dover Burial Park. Deacon Lyn Houze will officiate. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Ginger, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions in Ginger's memory be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., or the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. N.E., both addresses at New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.