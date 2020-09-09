1/1
Ginger A. Zimmerman
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ginger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ginger A. Zimmerman

age 64, of New Philadelphia, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, in Community Hospice's Truman House following a lengthy illness. Born January 24, 1956, in Belleville, Illinois - near where her father was stationed serving in the United States Air Force - she was a daughter of the late Clifton and Jewel Bonds Blackwell. Ginger graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1974, and was employed for over 20 years by Case Farms, Strasburg. Ginger was always a hard-worker, and later was employed by Dutch Valley Foods, Sugarcreek. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She also loved all animals, but especially horses, and belonged to several horse clubs. In her spare time, Ginger enjoyed reading, knitting and crocheting.

She will be dearly missed by her husband, Gary A. Zimmerman, whom she married on July 17. 1975; her sons, Gary (Cara Sanders) Zimmerman Jr. of Gnadenhutten and Clifton Zimmerman of New Philadelphia; her grandchildren, Sara Lynn, Jacob, Jonathan, Clifton (Sara) and Logan Zimmerman; her great-grandchildren, Aubri and Clifton; her siblings, Polly (Ed) Espenschied, Clint (Cathy) Blackwell, Cliff Blackwell and Linda Harper; her several nieces and nephews.

Honoring Ginger's wishes, she will be cremated and a graveside service, open to the public, will be held Monday, September 14, at 2 p.m. in Dover Burial Park. Deacon Lyn Houze will officiate. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Ginger, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions in Ginger's memory be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., or the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. N.E., both addresses at New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Dover Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
246 E High Ave
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-8131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.❤
Laura (Zimmerman) Murphy
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved