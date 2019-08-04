|
|
Gladys M. Davis
age 87, of Gilmore area was called home to be with the Lord at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Twin City Hospital Emergency Room, Dennison, Ohio. Born August 31, 1931 in Uhrichsville, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Riley Streeter and Cora Edna Tidrick Streeter. She attended Uhrichsville High School. She was an employee of Miller's Restaurant in Uhrichsville, Krontzheim Dairy in Uhrichsville, and did house cleaning for years. She grew up as a youth in Grace United Methodist Church in Uhrichsville and attended West Union United Methodist Church near Gilmore and was part of their women's group. She was an active 4-H adviser for the Happy Stitchers 4-H Club for many years and enjoyed gardening, crocheting, quilting, and sewing. Gladys's lifelong nickname was Skip.
Her husband, Robert Roy Davis died February 7, 2003. They were married June 5, 1954. Surviving are two daughters: Debra Davis of the home and Susan G. Fields of Orrville; two grandchildren: Kevin D. (Amber) Fields, Jr. and Kym L. Fields, both of Orrville; three great-grandchildren: Kinzi Fields, Tre' Fields, and Kam Fields; special niece, Jan (Kenny) Tobin; special nephew, Vernon (Sherry) Dearth; brother-in-law, Ronnie (Sue) Davis, sister-in-law, Judy (Paul) Huston; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three sisters: Helen Dearth, Caroline Streeter, and Ethel Preston; and five brothers: William, Edward, Robert, Francis, and Clarence Streeter.
Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Koch Funeral Home LLC, 244 N Walnut Street, Gnadenhutten, Ohio with Rev. Tom Gruber officiating. Burial will follow in West Union Cemetery, near Gilmore. Visitation will be held in the funeral home two hours prior to the service (11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.) In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the West Union Cemetery fund. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kochfhgnaden.com.
Koch, Gnadenhutten
(740) 254-4200
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 4, 2019